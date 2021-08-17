Fatal Crash In Wood County

State Troopers have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in the single vehicle crash on FM 19 about 3 miles east of Mineola. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a pickup lost control of his pickup in the curve, went off the road and struck several trees and ejected both occupants. The driver, 39-year-old Terry Allen of Mineola was pronounced at the scene. His passenger, 57-year-old Lisa Allen of Mineola was transported to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.