Fatal Crash In Wood County

Dave Kirkpatrick 10 mins ago

State Troopers have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in the single vehicle crash on FM 19 about 3 miles east of Mineola.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a pickup lost control of his pickup  in the curve, went off the road and  struck several trees and ejected both occupants.  The driver, 39-year-old Terry Allen of Mineola was pronounced at the scene.   His passenger, 57-year-old Lisa Allen of Mineola was transported to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

