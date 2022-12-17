Fatal Crash Kills Three At Lufkin

Lufkin Police worked a triple fatality crash in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch on South First at midnight Friday. They arrested Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, who was southbound in a small sedan when he made a sudden lane change, and another vehicle rear-ended him. According to police, neither Lewis nor his six passengers wore seat belts. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat, and authorities pronounced them at the scene. They flew two others to an out-of-town hospital and treated and released another. Police charged Lewis with intoxication manslaughter, with additional charges pending.