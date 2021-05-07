Fatal Crashes Near Carthage And Tyler

Thursday afternoon at 1:16, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 79 North approximately three miles east of Carthage in Panola County. The driver of a 2014 Volvo truck towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound on US-79 when for an unknown reason, the driver of a 2019 Ford F550 traveling south on US-79 drifted into the northbound lanes and struck the Volvo head-on. Another truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling northbound avoided the crash by swerving but rolled the 2001 Freightliner and trailer to its side.

The driver of the Ford was Brandon Cole Fountain, 21, of Henderson and. Fo Judge Larry Fields pronounced him at the scene. The Volvo driver was Kenneth Johnson, 65, of Missouri City, with no injuries reported. The driver of the Freightliner was Gregory Miller, 51, of Houston, with no injuries reported.

Thursday afternoon at 4:00, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Toll 49, approximately a half a mile east of Tyler in Smith County. The driver of a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driver were both traveling westbound on Toll 49. The Chevrolet’s driver made an illegal U-turn, causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the truck.

The motorcycle driver was Christopher Lee Eickenhorst, 40, of Tyler, and Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Eickenhorst at the scene. The Chevrolet’s driver was Jamal Russell, 30, of Jacksonville, who had no injuries.