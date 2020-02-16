Fatal Crash Near Gilmer

At 3:01 Saturday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-300, 0.3-mile southeast of Gilmer in Upshur County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV, Amelia Wright Scott, 62, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right of way from a private drive onto SH-300. A 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mindi Marie Higar, 24, of Longview, struck her. Paramedics transported Higar to Christus Good Shepard – Longview in serious condition. They took Scott to Longview Regional Hospital in critical condition and a three-year-old passenger in Scott’s vehicle to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where she later died. The crash remains under investigation.