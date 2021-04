The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash west of Idabel. The preliminary crash report indicates that 21-year-old Devin Fuller and his passenger, 20-year-old Hayden Hale, were north on Hwy. 37 when Fuller failed to turn with the roadway and hit a tree. Hale was pronounced dead at the scene and Fuller was flown to OU Medical Center with non-life- threatening injuries.