Fatal Crash Near Jefferson

Friday afternoon at approximately 1:40, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-43, just south of Lewis Chapel Road, about twelve miles from Jefferson in Marion County. Reportedly, the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on SH-43 and struck the back of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Clarence Whitaker, 61, of Jefferson who was also traveling northbound. The impact caused the Chevrolet to go into a side skid and went off the roadway to the left where it rolled several times. It continued until striking a tree and becoming engulfed in flames. The driver of the Ford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Lex Jones and taken to Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson. Troopers are still working to identify the deceased driver and to make notification next of kin. Whitaker was transported to Christus Good Shepard – Marshall in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available and is verified.