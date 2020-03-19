" /> Fatal Crash Near Marshall – EastTexasRadio.com
Fatal Crash Near Marshall

1 hour ago

At 7:00 Thursday morning, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2625, approximately 14 miles southwest of Marshall in Harrison County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2003 Ford Ranger, David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall, was traveling westbound on FM-262 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the road, went through a fence, and rolled over in a pasture. Judge Oswalt pronounced the unrestrained driver at the scene, and he is at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. The crash remains under investigation.

