Fatal Crash Near Mineola

Wednesday evening at 6:40, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, 4.5 miles northwest of Mineola in Wood County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2018 Cadillac XTS, Akm Shamsul Karim, 35, of Irving, was stopped on FM-779 at the intersection of US-69 facing northeast. At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Peterbilt truck towing a semi-trailer, Jairol Tejeda Limonte, 25, of Baytown, was traveling southeast on US-69 approaching the same intersection. The driver of the Cadillac entered the intersection and was struck by the Peterbilt. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Gilbreath and taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Alba. A 17-year-old female riding in the back seat on the left side in the Cadillac was also pronounced at the scene and taken to Bartley Funeral Home. The front seat passenger in the Cadillac was identified as Brody Spann, 37, of Mineola. Spann was transported to UT Health-Tyler in serious condition. Two additional back seat passengers, a 16 and a 14-year-old, both males, were both transported to UT Health-Tyler in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available.