Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Car-Mart Sep 2018
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header

Fatal Crash Near Rusk

5 hours ago

 

Thursday around 11:00 am there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, 2.9 miles north of Rusk in Cherokee County. Reportedly the driver of a 2006 GMC Canyon, Nona Kay Bickerstaff, 79, of Bullard, was traveling south on US 69, turned east onto the crossover and attempted to cross and into the northbound lanes. The driver failed to yield the right of way as she entered US 69 and she was struck in the right passenger door by a northbound 2007 Kenworth T60 driven by Clemente Martinez-Mendez, 33, of Jacksonville.

Judge Brenda Dominy pronounced Bickerstaff dead at the scene. Officials transported to the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk and Martinez-Mendez to UT Health-Jacksonville in stable condition.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     