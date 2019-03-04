Fatal Crash Near Tatum

On Saturday afternoon, March 02, at approximately 10:37, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-2142, five miles west of Tatum in Rusk County. Reportedly the investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150, Hector Eduardo Duran, 18, of Tatum, was traveling north on CR-2142 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and struck multiple trees. Judge Pat McCrory pronounced the unrestrained driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, dead at the scene. Duran was taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. The crash remains under investigation.