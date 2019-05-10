Fatal Crash Near White Oak

Friday morning at 7:12, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-42, two miles south of White Oak in Gregg County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet 2500, Michael Buenrostro, 61, of Longview, was traveling north on SH-42 when for a yet to be determined reason, the driver crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kim Yvonne Hayes, 61, of Wagoner OK.

Judge Tim Bryan pronounced Hayes at the scene, she was transported to Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. Buenrostro was transported to Cristus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.