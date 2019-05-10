Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Fatal Crash Near White Oak

1 hour ago

 

Friday morning at 7:12, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-42, two miles south of White Oak in Gregg County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet 2500, Michael Buenrostro, 61, of Longview, was traveling north on SH-42 when for a yet to be determined reason, the driver crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kim Yvonne Hayes, 61, of Wagoner OK.

Judge Tim Bryan pronounced Hayes at the scene, she was transported to Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. Buenrostro was transported to Cristus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     