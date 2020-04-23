Fatal Crash On I-20

At 4:04 Wednesday afternoon, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on IH-20 westbound approaching SH-31 approximately two miles east of Kilgore in Gregg County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2019 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling west on I-20 in the right lane approaching SH-31 and veered off the road in a severe rainstorm. It struck a concrete barrier, turned into a Nissan and Ford, and then hit another obstacle on the south side. It hit with such force that the truck and towed trailer went through, traveling down a steep embankment and came to rest underwater in a sizeable creek.

Judge Talyna Carlson pronounced the driver of the Volvo, Yves Renard, 48, of North Miami Beach FL, at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Nissan, Lacedric Deontez Womack, 32, of Ruston LA, was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in stable condition. A passenger in his vehicle, Johntavious Jaquinn Gray, 19 also of Ruston, LA, was not transported. Another passenger in that vehicle, Joseph Jezeria Evans, 19 of Houston, was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, Chemere Brandiosha Powell, 28, and passenger Kevin Dell Jackson, 35, both of Marshall, was not transported.

Troopers are currently on the scene of a truck-tractor semi-trailer crash on I-20 westbound near the 589-mile marker. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and into a waterway. Unknown of any injures at this time. Traffic is being diverted at FM-2087. More information will be released as it becomes available.