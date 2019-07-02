Fatal East Texas Crash

Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash late Monday night on FM-95 in Rusk County, 5.6 miles north of the city of Mt. Enterprise. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus, Johnny Ray Taylor Jr., 24, of Mt. Enterprise was traveling northwest on FM-95 in a slight left curve approaching a hilltop when the vehicle veered off of the roadway to the right. The vehicle traveled through the grass before vaulting and struck a large tree with its driver’s door. Taylor was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jackie Risinger and transported to Crawford Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. An unrestrained 15 year-old female passenger in the vehicle was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.