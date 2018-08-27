Fatal East Texas Head-On Collision

From DPS Sgt Jean Dark

Yesterday at approximately 12:57 am, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-20 in Harrison County near Hallsville. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2008 Toyota Corolla, Thomas James Emerson, 58, of Homer LA, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 and struck a 2016 Honda Pilot that was traveling east head-on. The driver of the Honda Pilot was identified as Kristin Holly Hogue, 33, of Bossier City, LA. Hogue was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in critical condition. Two minor children in Hogue’s’ vehicle, ages seven and two, were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview in stable condition. Judge Smith pronounced Emerson dead at the scene; he was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.