Fatal Gregg County Pedestrian Crash

At 1:56 this(Friday) morning, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on IH-20, 0.5 mile east of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the vehicle experienced mechanical problems which caused the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle and begin pushing it. At the same time, the driver of a 2020 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was also westbound and struck the disabled vehicle and one of its occupants.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as William Rex Weimer, 42, of Burkesville KY. A co-driver of the Freightliner was identified as Walter Helmuth Behringer, 58, of Burkesville KY. Neither were injured in the crash.

The driver/pedestrian of the Ford Ranger was identified as James Michael Evans, 56, of Kilgore. Evans pronounced at the scene by Judge Robbie Cox and taken to Radar Funeral Home in Kilgore.

The crash remains under investigation.