UPDATE Fatal Lamar County Crash

Shortly after 6 this morning State Troopers and local emergency personnel were called to a major crash on US 271 in Lamar county. Preliminary investigative reports indicate that a vehicle pulled out of the Beaver Creek subdivision onto Hwy 271 and was rear ended, causing it to overturn onto its roof. It was then struck in the driver’s side door by another vehicle. All three drivers were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center, where 26 year old Dontra Bailey of Hugo was pronounced dead. The condition of the other drivers has not been disclosed.