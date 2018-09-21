Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
UPDATE Fatal Lamar County Crash

3 hours ago

Shortly after 6 this morning State Troopers and local emergency personnel were called to a major crash  on US 271 in Lamar county.  Preliminary investigative reports indicate that a vehicle pulled out of the Beaver Creek subdivision onto  Hwy 271 and was rear ended, causing it to overturn onto its roof.  It was then struck in the driver’s side door by another vehicle. All three drivers were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center, where 26 year old Dontra Bailey of Hugo was pronounced dead. The condition of the other drivers has not been disclosed.

