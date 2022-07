One man was killed and three injured in a three vehicle crash in on Hwy 3 in McCurtain County Friday night. Oklahoma troopers say 31-year-old Justin Williston of Idabel crossed the center line and hit 2 vehicles. Williston and a passenger suffered head and internal injuries. The driver of one other car was not injured. A passenger in the third vehicle, 45-year-old Nicky James II of Texarkana was pronounced dead at the scene.