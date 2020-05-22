Fatal Motorcycle Accident

At 7:17 Thursday evening, there was a fatal motorcycle crash on SL-7, a half a mile west of Athens in Henderson County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2004 Honda motorcycle, James Van Stephenson, 46, of Malakoff, was traveling north on State Loop 7, when the driver passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and lost control. The motorcycle slid in the roadway. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced at the scene by JP-5 Belinda Brownlow and transported to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens. The crash remains under investigation.