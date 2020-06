Last Friday morning at 8:49, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-782, approximately five miles northwest of Tatum in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jeff David Modisette, 53, of Henderson, was traveling east on CR-2177 approaching the intersection of FM-782, where he disregarded the stop sign. A 2015 Ford F-250 driven by Mark Lewis Warren, 38, of Tatum, traveling south on FM-782, struck him. Judge Cindy Redman pronounced Modisette at the scene.