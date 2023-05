According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Christopher Williamson, there was a fatal motorcycle crash in Van Zandt County, two miles west of Fruitvale. It occurred Sunday afternoon at 2:30. Justice of the Peace Scott Shinn pronounced Tommy Wayne Stites, 55, of Baytown, Texas, at the scene. Shinn was traveling west on US 80 at an unsafe speed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail. DPS Trooper C. Lunceford of Canton investigated the accident.