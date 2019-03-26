Fatal Mt Pleasant Crash

Monday afternoon at 2:12, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-30 westbound near Mt Pleasant. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, Joshua Allan Beach, 30, of Sulphur Springs, was stopped on the shoulder of I-30 when the driver of a 2004 Lexus GX470, Derry D. Chism, 46, of Peoria, IL was traveling westbound. For an unknown reason, Chism went off the roadway to the right and struck the back of the towed semi-trailer. The vehicle then entered a side skid and rolled several times ejecting the unrestrained driver who was pronounced at the scene and was transported to Curry Welborn Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Beach was transported to TRMC-Mt Pleasant in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.