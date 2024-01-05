Fatal Paris Crash

On December 29, 2023 at 16:50 officers of the Paris Police Department as well as personnel of Paris EMS were notified of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the 4000 block of N. Main St. Officers responded to the scene and discovered a 65 year old male had been involved in a one vehicle crash. The vehicle, a 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, had been southbound on N. Main (Hwy 271 North) when it left the roadway and crashed. The rider had suffered serious injury and was in critical condition. He was air lifted to Medical City of Plano where he expired on January 4, 2024. The accident was investigated by the Paris Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Police have not yet released the name of the deceased.