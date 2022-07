Paris Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a fatality accident in the 500-block of Pine Bluff shortly after 6:30 Tuesday morning. A pick-up driven by a 37-year-old man was westbound and left the roadway on the north side of the road. The vehicle struck a cluster of trees and a house. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger was extricated from and transported to PRMC ER for non-life-threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation.