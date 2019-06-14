Fatal Pile Up On I-20

Thursday at 6:00 pm, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on IH-20, one mile east of Waskom in Harrison County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2007 Freightliner towing a semi-trailer, Todd Allen Weldon, 53, of Kingston OK, was traveling westbound on IH-20 when he failed to control his speed for the slowed traffic ahead. He struck a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Sandra A. Myers, 65, of West Monroe LA. The impact caused the Cadillac to hit a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Bethany Marie Michaud, 33, of Shreveport LA, which then caused the Hyundai to strike a trailer towed by a 2018 Peterbilt truck driven by Charles Michael Steller, 60, of Gladewater. Myers was killed as a result of the crash, pronounced by Judge Graff on the scene and transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Michaud was transported to Christus GSMC – Marshall in stable condition. Weldon was taken to Christus GSMC-Marshall in stable condition. Steller does not show to be injured as a result of the crash.