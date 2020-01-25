Fatal Road Rage In Greenville

Greenville police responded Friday night to Walgreens in reference to a person who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported by ambulance to the airport, where he was flown to a hospital in the Dallas area. An investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the incident. On Saturday morning, Greenville police received a call from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office that the victim had died. The victim’s information is not being released at this time pending notification of his family. The incident possibly occurred around the intersection of the South Service Road of Interstate 30 at Wesley Street. The victim was in a black Dodge truck and the suspect may have been in a passenger car. The only description of the suspect is that he is a light skinned white male. At this time, it is believed the incident is a result of road rage. If you have any information relating to the incident please contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900. No further information is available at this time.

