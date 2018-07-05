Fatal Rusk County Crash

State troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on July 4 on US-84 in Rusk County, three miles west of Mt. Enterprise. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2000 Ford F-150, identified as Kavonski Charles Kenshad Thompson, 21, of Mt. Enterprise was traveling east on US-84 when the vehicle traveled off the road to the right, the driver overcorrected, crossed across US-84 in a side skid and off the roadway where it struck a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Jackie Risinger,