A Sulphur Springs man was killed shortly after 8 WEdnesday morning in a collision between an 18 wheeler and an SUV. Police say the 18 wheeler was southbound on Broadway and the SUV was northbound and was turning west on Wildcat way when the accident occurred. A passenger in the vehicle, 57 year old Hamilton Green of Sulphur Springs was transported to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs where he died of his injuries.