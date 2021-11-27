Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash

Last Wednesday at 12:35 pm, there was a three-vehicle fatal crash on SH-31 approximately nine miles east of Tyler in Smith County. The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet HHR was traveling south on CR-21 approaching SH-31. The driver, Thomas Coleman, 27, of Overton, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and entered the travel lanes on SH-31. A Toyota Yaris struck the Chevrolet, and the impact caused the Toyota to travel into oncoming traffic where an eastbound 2009 Ford F-250 struck it.

The driver of the Toyota was Philip Marsh, 83, of Tyler. Judge Shamberger pronounced Marsh at the scene. The driver of the Ford was James Holman, 32, of Sanger, treated and released at the scene. Paramedics transported Coleman to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler in stable condition.