Fatal Upshur County Crash

5 hours ago

 

Troopers responded early Sunday  to a fatal crash on Mink Rd., 6.7 miles south of the city of Pittsburg in Upshur County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Dodge 2500, Charles Russell Peckham, 34, of Mt. Vernon was traveling north on Mink Rd. at an unsafe speed.  The vehicle went off the roadway to the left then back across the roadway and off it to the right.  The vehicle struck a tree.  The unrestrained driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Rhona Welch and taken to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.  The crash remains under investigation.

