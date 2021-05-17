Fatal Upshur County Crash

At 6:45 Sunday morning, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Apricot Rd., approximately three miles south of Gilmer in Upshur County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet 2500 was traveling south on Apricot Rd. at an unsafe speed and drifted off the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The driver overcorrected to the left, entered a wooded area on the left side of the road, and struck a tree causing the ejection of the unrestrained driver. The driver was Carson Glenn Barber, 20, of Gilmer. Barber was pronounced at the scene by Judge Welch pronounced Barber at the scene, and they transported him to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.