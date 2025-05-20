Mid America Pet Food Header
Fatal Van Alstyne Crash Leads To Manslaughter Charges

A Van Alstyne crash that claimed the life of a Fannin County man and two children has led to manslaughter charges against one of the other drivers. State Troopers say a Dodge was heading west behind a Toyota Tacoma and the Dodge attempted to pass the Toyota in a no-passing zone and hit a Silverado pickup truck head-on. The driver of the pickup, Tommy Moorhead III  of Leonard and his four- and six-year-old passengers died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, Rocky Patterson has been charged with three counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at $3 million.

