cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo

Fatal Van Zandt County Crash

7 hours ago

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash Monday afternoon shortly before 6:00 pm on IH-20, two miles west of Canton in Van Zandt County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on IH-20 in the inside lane when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the center median and then overcorrected to the right, traveling into the outside lane where it stuck a 2018 Kenworth T900 truck. The contact caused the Chevrolet to flip several times, ejecting the driver identified as Elizabeth Leigh Lindsey, 29, of Canton. Lindsey was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler where she was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Kenworth, who was not injured, was identified as Gary Lee Hoggard, 30, of Gladwin, MI. The crash remains under investigation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     