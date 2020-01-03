Fatal Wood County Crash

Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-37, three miles north of the city of Mineola in Wood County Thursday night. The investigators preliminary crash reports indicates that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Journey, Anna Ruth Bates, 46, of Quitman was traveling north on SH-37 around a curve to the right in the roadway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, Kaylie Michelle Hasten, 24, of Mineola was traveling south on the same roadway. The driver of the Toyota crossed into the opposing lane and struck the Dodge head one. As a result of the crash, Hasten was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in stable condition. A one year old female passenger in Hastens vehicle was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition. The driver of the Dodge, Bates, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Janae Holland and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Quitman. Passengers in the Dodge included a six and four year old child, both female as well as a 7 mo. male child. All were transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition. All occupants were restrained. The crash remains under investigation.