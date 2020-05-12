" /> Fatal Wood County Crash – EastTexasRadio.com
Fatal Wood County Crash

3 hours ago

 

On May 7, 2020 at 2:23 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-14, 1.9 miles north of the city of Hawkins in Wood County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus, Rhonda Renee May, 55, of Winnsboro was traveling north on FM-14. The vehicle failed to safely navigate the slight right curve in the roadway and went of the west side where it struck a concrete culvert with the front portion of the vehicle. The car then vaulted across the a private driveway coming to rest in the grass shoulder on the west side of the roadway. The driver, who was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler,  succumbed to injuries three days later.

