Fatalities In Rusk, Henderson, And Cass Counties

On Friday at 2:44 pm, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-1201, 4.7 miles southeast of Malakoff in Henderson County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2008 Ford Expedition, Jason Ray Reyes, 41, of Malakoff, was traveling south on CR-1201 approaching a curve to the left in the roadway. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, instead ran off to the right and into the ditch where it struck several trees and a rock embankment. The unrestrained driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and taken to Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

The crash remains under investigation.

The DPS urges motorists to buckle up, every ride, every time.

Saturday evening at 7:00, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SL-571, 2.5 miles south of the city of Henderson in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, Marshall Lee Tucker, 50, of Longview, was traveling north on SL-571 when he fell asleep and went across the roadway and struck a southbound 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport driven by Antonio Garcia, 62, of Henderson.

Judge Cindy Redmon pronounced Garcia at the scene. They took him to Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Tucker and a passenger in his vehicle, Tonya Marie Tucker, 42, of Longview, were both transported to UT-Health – Tyler in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

The DPS reminds motorists to get plenty of rest, avoid distracted driving, and buckle up everyone in your vehicle.

Saturday at 7:23 am, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-125, four miles southeast of Linden in Cass County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger, Gwendolyn Louise Spignor-Leaks, 42, of Linden, was traveling southeast on FM-125, attempting to turn left into the Linden-Kildare High School parking lot. Spignor-Leaks turned in front of a northwest bound 1974 Kenworth truck driven by Timothy Dale Davis, 61, of Bivins.

As a result of the crash, paramedics transported Spignor-Leaks to Christus St. Michael – Texarkana, in critical condition. Two passengers, a 16-year-old female, of Linden, was taken to Christus St. Michael – Atlanta, and a 16-year-old female also of Linden, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health – Shreveport, LA. Both succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Medics treated Davis and released him from Health Care Express – Atlanta.

The crash remains under investigation.