Authorities have released the names of the Morris County father and his 5 year old daughter who were killed Friday morning in a crash between a pickup and an 18 wheeler about 3 miles east of Daingerfield. Thirty-seven-year-old Bobby Morris Junior, a Hughes Springs native was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter, Acelynne was flown to LSU Hospital where she died of her injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. he DPS is investigating the crash.