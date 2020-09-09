" /> Father, Son Arrested in Cold-Case Fannin County Shooting – EastTexasRadio.com
Father, Son Arrested in Cold-Case Fannin County Shooting

7 mins ago

A father and son have been arrested in connection with a Fannin County shooting more than three years ago that left a man with permanent brain damage. Forty-two-year-old Charles Briggs  was arrested in Dodd City and and 23-year-old Joshua Briggs was arrested in Bonham on felony charges. Three suspects broke into Gina and Johnny Jones home, trying to kill Johnny. Gina was seriously injured and Johnny was shot in the head.  He is in a nursing home with the bullet still lodged in head. The third suspect in the home invasion, Dallas Briggs was killed last year in a motorcycle crash.

