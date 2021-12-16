Father, Son Plead Not Guilty To Continuous Sexual Assault

Hayden David Fant David Ernest Fant

A Bowie County father and son accused of sexual misconduct with a young girl appeared in District Court in New Boston for a pre-trial hearing. Fifty-eight-year-old David Ernest Fant, and his son, 21-year-old Hayden David Fant pleaded not guilty to Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. Presiding judge in case is Senior District Judge Lauren Parish, who was appointed because all three Bowie County District Judge recused themselves. Deputy Attorney General Jason Scully-Clemmons will prosecute because the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office was also recused.