Father-Son Shooting At Beckville

A shooter sent a person to the hospital in Beckville Saturday before 1:00 am. It occurred on Front Street. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received 911 calls about a person shot, and the callers stated the people involved were father and son. Ray Dell Rollins, of Beckville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily severe Injury. He was booked into the Panola County Jail without incident, with his bond at $20,000. They report the victim is in stable condition.