The FBI is warning the public about several health care scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Criminals are selling fake COVID-19 test kits and unapproved cures and treatments via telemarketing calls, social media platforms, and door-to-door visits. Agents handling the investigation say the scammers tell potential victims the treatments are free to gain access to their personal and health insurance information, including their birth dates, Social Security numbers, and financial data.