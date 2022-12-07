FBLA Tours AAC

MPHS FBLA chapter members at the American Airlines Center

MPHS FBLA students attend Dallas Mavericks Business Marketing Day

Mount Pleasant High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter had the opportunity to travel to Dallas and participate in the Mavericks’ annual Business Marketing Day on Monday, December 6.

Students toured American Airlines Center and heard presentations from marketing, sales, and public relations officials with the Mavericks about digital content, journalism, marketing, sales, public relations, internships, game-day planning, creating videos, and advertising. It was an excellent opportunity for students to learn about the different careers available in the sports and entertainment industry.

After the tour and speaking engagements, students stayed and helped cheer the Mavericks on to victory over the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. John Whitten, Shanta Lockett, and Brian Williams advise MPHS FBLA.