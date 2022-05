The FDA has approved the Pfizer covid booster shot for children ages five to 11. Vaccine expert dr. Peter Hotez with the Baylor College of Medicine says boosters are necessary as protection provided by two shots wanes over time. The problem here is only about 30 percent of children in that age group have been vaccinated in the US. Hotez says we’re in a covid wave right now and the latest omicron variant is the most contagious to date.