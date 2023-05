Pfizer pharmaceuticals received full approval on Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid that’s been the go-to treatment against the coronavirus. More than 11 million prescriptions for Paxlovid have been dispensed since the Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use in late 2021. The FDA has now granted full approval for adults with COVID-19 who face high risks of severe disease. That group includes older adults and those with common medical conditions like diabetes, asthma and obesity.