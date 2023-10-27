Fdriday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

Bills (5-3) 24 – Buccaneers (3-4) 18

In a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, there was another brief Josh Allen injury scare with his ongoing right shoulder injury, but he remained in the game and didn’t miss a snap.

Sunday

Rams (3-4) at Arlington Cowboys (4-2) Noon FOX

Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4) Noon FOX

Texans (3-3) at Charlotte Panthers (0-6) Noon FOX

MLB

Friday

Former President George W. Bush, the former Rangers owner, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas plays the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series opener Friday night. It will be Bush’s fourth World Series ceremonial first pitch, but his first before an opener. Bush, 77, headed the group that bought the Rangers from Eddie Chiles in 1988 and was a general partner through November 1994, when he stepped down as he prepared to become Texas governor.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen faces Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi (eh-VALL-dee). Eovaldi finally gets the opportunity to start a game in the Fall Classic after his legendary relief appearance in the longest game in World Series history.

World Series – Game 1

Diamondbacks (84-78) at Arlington Rangers (90-72) 7:03 pm FOX

NBA

Friday

Thunder (1-0) at Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 6:30 pm

Rockets (0-1) at San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 7:00 pm

Nets (0-1) at Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Maple Leafs (5-2-0) 4 – Stars (4-1-1) 1

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0) at Lawrence Kansas (5-2) at 11:00 FOX

BYU (5-2) at Austin No. 7 Texas (6-1) at 2:30 pm ABC

No. 22 Tulane (6-1) at Houston Rice (4-3) at 3:00 pm ESPN2

It is Southland Conference Championships time for the Texas A&M University-Commerce cross teams competing at the Windcrest Golf Club in San Antonio on Friday morning.

The No. 2 seed in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament is up for grabs at Cowgirl Field when the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team faces the McNeese Cowgirls on Friday night at Lake Charles, La. at 6:00 pm. Both teams are 8-6-3 on the season, with the Lions being 6-1-2 in the conference while the Cowgirls are 5-2-2.

HIGH SCHOOL

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week

Liberty Eylau at Pittsburg – Star 96.8 at 7:30 pm

Mt Pleasant at Pine Tree – KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm

Chisum at Paul Pewitt – KOYN 93.9 at 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove at North Lamar – MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

Kaufman at Sulphur Springs – Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm

Anna at Paris – KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm