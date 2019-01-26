February At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper Lake State Park has a lot to offer in February.

Sulphur Springs, TX— Cooper Lake State Park in February has a lot to offer! Across both park units, a total of fourteen programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world will be presented. Highlighted plans for the month will be on Astronomy and Dutch oven cooking. A family favorite, Arts in the Park, is back for the month as well. Also, attend and learn about a variety of plants and animals common to this part of Texas through multiple programs and so much more! Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends relaxing around a campfire at the park! Campfires are part of our collective human DNA. The flickering light and warmth of a winter campfire will lift your spirit and reconnect you to feelings shared by a past generation.

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm February afternoon. Fish off our pier or rent a boat and try your luck throughout the lake. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are commonly caught at both park units. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant Post Oak tree or camp at one of our tree canopied campsites, recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and friend our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Feb 4 – 8 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Star-Crossed

Feb 8– 4 pm – Arts in the Park: Valentine Cards

Feb 9– 2 pm – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Bee Mine

Feb 16 – 2 pm – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: I’ve Got Butterflies

Feb 17 – 10 am – Bringing Back Bygones: At First Sight

Feb 23 – 10 am – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Fun-Guys & Fun-Gals

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Feb 1 – 4 pm – Arts in the Park: Nature Journals

Feb 3 – 10 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Damsels & Dragons

Feb 9 – 10 am – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Hey, Buddy!

Feb 16 – 10 am – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: What a Sap

Feb 19 – 8 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Moonlit Nights

Feb 22 – 4 pm – Dutch Oven Cooking: Best Way to the Heart

Feb 23 – 2 pm – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Pollinator or Terminator

Feb 24– 10 am – Bringing Back Bygones: At First Sight