February Is…

Adopt A Rescued Rabbit Month AMD/Low Vision Awareness Month
American Heart Month Bake for Family Fun Month
Barley Month Beat The Heat Month
Black History Month Canned Food Month
Declutter For A Cause Month Dog Training Education Month
Feline Fix By Five Month Free and Open Source Software Month
From Africa to Virginia Month International Boost Self-Esteem Month
International Expect Success Month International Hoof-care Month
International Month of Black Women in The Arts Jobs in Golf Month
Library Lovers Month Love The Bus Month
Marfan Syndrome Awareness Month Marijuana Awareness Month
National Bird Feeding Month National Care About Your Indoor Air Month
National Cherry Month National Condom Month
National Children’s Dental Health Month National Enrolled Agents Month
National Haiku Writing Month National Hot Breakfast Month
National Mend A Broken Heart Month National Parent Leadership Month
National Pet Dental Health Month National Prevent A Litter Month
National Self Check Month National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
National Therapeutic Recreation Month National Time Management Month
National Weddings Month National Women Inventors Month
North American Inclusion Month (NAIM) Pet Dental Health Month
Plant the Seeds of Greatness Month Pull Your Sofa Off The Wall Month
Relationship Wellness Month Responsible Pet Owner’s Month
Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket Month Spay/Neuter Awareness Month
Spunky Old Broads Month Sweet Potato Month
Wise Health Care Consumer Month Worldwide Renaissance of the Heart Month

