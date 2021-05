Even more federal aid is about to be distributed and this time it’s to the nation’s farmers. The Biden Administration has begun to sending out letters to minority farmers on debt forgiveness, which comes as part of the trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan. Gary Joyner with the Texas Farm Bureau fears the rules are too restrictive because the $4 billion in federal aid only helps farmers with federal loans. And while that’s part of the mix, there will be some who deserve aid, and will not get it.