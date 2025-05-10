McKay Law Header
Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Rains County and Justice of the Peace

Rains County JP Robert Jenkins FRanklin
Photo Courtesy of Rains County

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Rains County Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin and Rains County. The suit, filed by Coby Wiebe, states that Franklin is being sued in his individual capacity and for acts outside judicial immunity. The lawsuit alleges that Franklin, acting outside any judicial capacity, issued a credible death threat to Wiebe, stating that” dead men can’t testify” in an effort to coerce a guilty plea in a criminal proceeding over which Franklin had no jurisdiction. Weibe contends this threat was part of a broader pattern of misconduct by Franklin known to county officials who failed to intervene, giving rise to Monell  liability against the county.  The lawsuit asks for a jury trial.

