A 2nd federal prisoner is slated to be executed tonight at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana for a murder in Texas. Alfred Bourgeois was condemned for torturing and killing his two- year- old daughter at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. His lawyers argue that the speed at which the federal government is executing prisoners is unconstitutional. Texas law requires that defendants get 90-days notice of their execution. Bourgeois was given three weeks. 40