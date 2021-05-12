Federal Judge Dismisses NRA Bankruptcy Petition

A Federal Bankruptcy Judge in Dallas has dismissed a bankruptcy petition by the NRA – and he took a few shots at the organization in a ruling that could keep the NRA in New York State. Judge Harlin Hale accused the NRA and its president, Wayne LaPierre, of misusing the bankruptcy process to avoid legal action in New York. Dallas attorney Larry Friedman notes the ruling opens the door for the NRA to refile its petition. The New York Attorney General says Lapierre has been using the group as a piggybank to live a lavish lifestyle.